Worthing man 'overwhelmed' by fundraising page to fix his beloved vintage car after it was smashed by vandals

A Worthing man whose beloved vintage car was smashed by vandals said he felt overwhelmed by a fundraising page set up to help him fix it.

On Thursday, Joe Foxwell from Mendip Road, Worthing, posted pictures online of the damage to his Morris Oxford, which had its windows smashed after two bricks and a ceramic pig were thrown at it.

Joe Foxwell from Worthing with his vintage car, which was vandalised. Picture: Derek Martin

The post went viral on Facebook, with hundreds of reactions and comments - and not only did it lead to messages of support from people as far away as Canada, Croatia and Australia, but a fundraising page set up by Chris Hall from Oxenholme in North West England.

The page raised £790 from a £700 target, which will allow the 53-year-old father to fix his dream car.

He said: "I'm completely overwhelmed by it all really. I would like to think I'm just a normal bloke, but 1,700 responses from people showing their kindness is unbelievable."

Mr Foxwell first owned a Morris Oxford when he was 18, and has loved them ever since. So three weeks ago, he decided to treat himself and bought one online from its owner in Leicester.

He said: "They are more simple and enjoyable; there is something that makes you smile about them.

"It makes it more difficult to understand what pleasure someone can get out of being so destructive."

The first he knew of the damage was when his neighbours knocked on his door in the night to tell him what had happened. One of them said they saw three people wearing hoodies doing the damage and running away.

According to Mr Foxwell, he reported the incident to Sussex Police but they were 'simply not interested'.

In his Facebook post, he said he would not let what happened ‘impact on his depression’, adding: “Sorry you probably didn't know I have bouts of depression, although why would you, I mean you don't know me and I don't know you.

”I have to hope for karma and when it arrives you remember your mindless acts which impact the daily lives of the innocent you seek fun from.”