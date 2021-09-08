Following the public appeal, a 24-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of rape, police said.

Police said a woman reported being raped at some point between midnight and 3am in the Guildbourne multi-storey car park in Chatsworth Road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Anybody who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information which could help with the investigation can report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Mind.”