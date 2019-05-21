Worthing man arrested on suspicion of blackmail and assault as police search property

Police have searched a house in Worthing today in connection to a man arrested on suspicion of assault, blackmail and several other crimes.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a 56-year-old Worthing man was arrested yesterday (May 20) on suspicion of assault, blackmail, threats to kill and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Police in Ham Road this afternoon (May 21)

The assault arrest stems back to a report of an incident in Magnolia Close, Durrington, on May 12, said the spokesman.

He was bailed until June 17, the spokesman added, pending further enquiries.

The police spokesman said an address in Worthing was searched in connection with the allegations this afternoon (May 21).

Pictures from the scene show police vehicles around a property in Ham Road.