Worthing kidnapping: Two suspects are released under investigation

Police are appealing for victims of a kidnap in Worthing to come forward as two suspects were released under investigation.

Two men were seen being forced into a white van in Grafton Road, near the town centre, by a group of men at 9.50pm on Thursday (April 25), police said.

The van drove off but was stopped by officers at 10.30pm in The Strand, in the Durrington area of the town.

The driver, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address, and the passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Worthing, were both arrested on suspicion of kidnap, confirmed police.

Both have since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing, a spokesman said.

A search of the van was conducted but no one else was found inside.

Detective Sergeant Simon Smith of Worthing Investigations said: “We received a report of two men being forced into a van at 9.50pm but when we stopped the vehicle at 10.30pm the victims were nowhere to be seen.

“We are trying to establish what happened during that 40 minute window.

“Were you in the Worthing or Durrington area at this time and notice any suspicious behaviour involving a white van?

“If so we believe you could hold vital information to our investigation.

“Officers have been conducting enquiries in the area and acting on information reported to us.

“We have currently not been made aware of any victims.

“We are urgently seeking the identity of the two men being seen to be put in the van and ensure their safety.

“If this is you and you are reading this, please make yourself known to police.

“If you would like to report any information please call 101 or report online quoting 1401 of 25/04.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

