Worthing armed robbery: Suspect still at large

Police are still on the hunt for a suspected armed robber who made off from a Worthing Ladbrokes yesterday.

The robbery happened at Ladbrokes in Rowlands Road, police said. The suspect made off with a weapon thought to be a knife.

Police at the scene of the robbery in Worthing yesterday (April 24)

Here is how we broke the news yesterday: Search for armed robbery suspect in Worthing

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed this morning (April 25), that the suspect was still outstanding.

A police cordon was put in place around Ladbrokes yesterday while officers dealt with the incident.