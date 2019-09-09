Witness appeal after woman raped on the beach in Worthing

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses after a woman was raped on the beach in Worthing.

A spokesman for the police said the victim, who is in her 20s, was walking along New Parade off Brighton Road, near Splash point leisure centre shortly before 10.30pm last night (September 8).

Police

She was approached by a man who initially asked for directions, the spokesman said, before he took her to the beach and raped her.

He left the area on foot, the spokesman added.

The woman sought help from a passer-by and the police were informed, said the spokesman. She is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Sergeant Ed Bohnet of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "This appears to be an isolated incident, and not part of any pattern. It is essential that we identify and trace this man so if you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any other information that might help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Neston."