Watch out for fake Netflix emails

Netflix account holders in Sussex are being warned about fake emails.

Action Fraud says it has seen an increase in reports about fake Netflix emails claiming that there’s an issue with your account, or that your account has been suspended.

The email states that you need to “update” your account details in order to resolve the problem.

The link in the emails leads to genuine-looking Netflix phishing websites designed to steal your username and password, as well as payment details.

Action Fraud says always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam.

Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.