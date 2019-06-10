This is why the police helicopter was over Worthing last night

This is why the police helicopter was out in Worthing for several hours last night.

Dozens of residents from Durrington and Goring reported hearing the police helicopter for a few hours over the town last night.

Sussex Police were out in force last night in relation to the incident

And now, Sussex Police has explained what happened.

A spokesman said: "Police investigating a domestic incident at an address in Goring-by-Sea, reported to them at 8pm on Sunday (9 June), have been searching the Worthing area for a 31-year-old man they wish to speak to.

"During the night officers and patrols on the ground were supported by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

"A vehicle believed to have been used by the man has been recovered in Worthing, but the man himself is still missing."