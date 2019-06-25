The 11 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton in April 2019 - revealed by police

The Littlehampton streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 55 anti-social behaviour reports in Littlehampton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Arcade Road.

1. Arcade Road

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Pier Road.

2. Pier Road

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near St Catherine's Road.

3. St Catherine's Road

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Poppy Close.

4. Poppy Close

