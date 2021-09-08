Sussex Police said officers from the Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested several people for multiple offences following the checks, in a bid to tackle drug-dealing.

Police said three knives were seized along with £2,000 in cash and large amounts of class A drugs.

The officers focused on addresses where vulnerable people could be targeted by drug-dealers, police said.

Police said these people were at risk of ‘cuckooing’, where criminal groups from London take over the home of a vulnerable person and use the property as a base.

District commander Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “In the last month, Worthing Neighbourhood Policing team has carried out proactive work in the area to tackle county lines drug dealing.

“This work has led to several arrests for drug dealing and related offences. In the process we have safeguarded four vulnerable people, and seized knives, cash and drugs.

“The arrests highlight the dedicated work of our team to protect our communities from drugs and the crime associated with it.”

Police said among those arrested was a woman on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent at an address in Shelley Road.

A man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property on August 3 in Littlehampton Road, Salvington, following police concerns about cuckooing.

The next day officers attended another address in Littlehampton Road where a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, police said.

They added a woman was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and, on August 13, officers attended an address in Cortis Avenue, Broadwater.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug, and another man was also arrested on suspicion of common assault. They were all released under investigation, police said, adding other suspects who were arrested faced no further action.