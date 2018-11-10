Sarah Payne’s killer ‘stabbed in prison’

Murderer Roy Whiting, who abducted and killed Sussex schoolgirl Sarah Payne 18 years ago, has been stabbed in prison, it has been reported.

Eight-year-old Sarah was snatched from a cornfield in Kingston Gorse, West Sussex, by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting in 2000. Her body was found in a field near Pulborough several days later.

The Sun newspaper reported today (Saturday) that Whiting had been attacked in his cell at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire by two prisoners with makeshift blades.

It added that although Whiting was in a critical condition following the attack, he has since returned to Wakefield’s healthcare wing and is said to be in a ‘stable’ condition.

Whiting, now 59, was found guilty in 2001 of Sarah Payne’s abduction and murder and will serve a minimum of 40 years.

It was revealed that Whiting had previously been jailed for four years after kidnaping and indecently assaulting another girl in Crawley in 1995.

Following Sarah’s death, her parents campaigned to protect children from paedophiles.

This resulted in Sarah’s Law, which allowed people to find out if convicted sex attackers were living near them.