‘Robust action’ to tackle anti-social behaviour by youngsters

Anti-social behaviour by youngsters aged 12 to 15 in Littlehampton this week has mirrored similar, earlier events in Bognor Regis, according to police.

Police said officers were called to deal with a series of incidents on February 13 that included criminal damage, minor assaults, public disorder and other anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton town centre.

run and Chichester prevention teams are currently collating the incidents and securing evidence from various sources, including closed circuit television footage and witness statements from members of the public.

Some of those responsible have already been identified, and work is continuing to pinpoint others.

In Bognor, a 12-year-old boy believed to be a ringleader but who cannot be named for legal reasons, was made the subject of a court referral order.

Sergeant Ian Cheesman, a member of the prevention team, said: “Once this process is completed robust action will be taken against the perpetrators. Their actions will not be tolerated and these are issues we are not prepared to ignore.”

He added: “Additional patrols are being mounted to support the local community and to deter those involved from continuing to behave in this totally unacceptable manner.”

Other agencies are working with the police to address the problems, and parents are also being reminded of their responsibilities concerning their children’s behaviour.

Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour is asked to report details online or phone 101. If offences are being committed or appear imminent, please dial 999.

Alternatively information can be passed to police anonymously by visiting the Crimestoppers website or by phoning the independent charity on 0800 555 111.