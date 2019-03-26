'Pre-planned drug operation' at Bognor nightclub

A 'successful' pre-planned drug operation was carried out at a Bognor nightclub earlier this month.

Arun Police said it 'teamed up' with Sheiks Nightclub on Friday, March 15, resulting in one person being 'summoned to attend court'.

Its post on social media read: "A pre-planned drug operation teaming up with Sheiks Nightclub resulted in four drug seizures, one cannabis warning, one drug diversion, one community resolution drug referral and one summoned to attend court."

Sheiks Nightclub general manager Jordan Ayers said the operation was carried out to 'make the community feel safe'.

He added: "We were willing to work with the police and it went pretty well. It was successful.

"It came as a shock to customers, as they thought we were being raided, but we would like to stress that this was not the case.

Sheiks Nightclub. Google Street View

"We want to make it safer for our customers and give reassurance to people that we do care and were working with the police."