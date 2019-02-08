Police release description of suspect after a woman is raped in Sompting

Sussex police have released a description of a suspect wanted following the rape of a woman in Sompting.

Police said a woman was attacked in an alleyway in Sompting shortly after midnight on Wednesday (February 6).

Sussex Police

The suspect, who is not known to her, is described by police as a man with a tanned complexion, 5ft 10ins tall, unshaven and wearing a black coat with zipped pockets and a fur-trimmed hood, together with a black beanie hat pulled down to his eyes.

He spoke with a foreign accent and smelled strongly of smoke, said police.

Police said officers had been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and checks for CCTV and dash-cam footage to help identify the suspect or his movements.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Neilson, senior investigating officer, said: "Any information is welcome, however insignificant it may seem.

"Offences of this kind are fortunately rare, but we understand the concerns that may be generated. Extra patrols have been deployed to reassure the community and provide additional points of contact while we seek to trace and apprehend the person responsible."

Anyone with information that may assist detectives is asked to report details online or to phone 101, quoting Operation Mire.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously. The telephone number is 0800 555 111.