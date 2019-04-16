Police operation at Worthing level crossing snares 10 people

More than 10 people were stopped by police for running red lights at a Worthing level crossing.

Officers from British Transport Police were seen in large numbers near the crossing on South Farm Road on Friday, near Worthing Railway Station.

Officers warned drivers about the risks of running red lights

They were targeting drivers who were prepared to run red lights at the crossing - a potentially fatal practice.

More than 10 people - both drivers and pedestrians - were stopped, including one person who was on the phone, police said.

Special Constable Ryan Seibel said: "Yesterday we ran a joint op with BTP and Sussex Specials targeting those who jump red lights at level crossings.

"With an ANPR van and officers on site we reported over 10 drivers and pedestrians for red light offences! Including one on the phone."

