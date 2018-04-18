Police establish theory over deaths in Worthing house

Police have established a theory as they continue to investigate a man and a woman found dead in Worthing on Friday.

Maryna Kavaliauske was found dead on the landing of her house in South Farm Road, Worthing in the early hours of Friday morning. A 43-year-old man, Viasia Chernoff, known sometimes as Alex, was also found dead in the ground floor hallway of the property.

A man and woman were found dead at a house in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A post mortem carried out on Saturday (April 14) established Maryna died from ligature compression to the neck and Viasia died from hanging.

Detective Inspector Gordon Denslow said: “Our investigation continues in this tragic case to establish what happened. We believe Viasia, who was a close family friend of Maryna and her husband Giedrius, murdered her before killing himself.

“We would remind those speculating about what happened we have a distraught family, including two young children, are trying to come to terms with their tragic loss. Rumour and gossip is not helpful or sensitive.

“However we are asking anyone with information which will help us with our investigation to make contact with us.”

Maryna with her husband Giedrius

Anyone with information can report online quoting Operation Assert.

Roberta Saidurov, one of Maryna’s closest friends, set up a GoFundMe page to support the family, which had raised more than £800. Go to gofundme.com/maryna to donate.

On the page, she said: “My words can’t explain the feelings and emotions I feel right now. I feel empty, hurt and emotionally destroyed by losing my best friend Maryna: my motivation, Godmother of my child, the most loving person.

“Losing the person who always supported me and was a strong shoulder for many of us. The best mum of two beautiful children, loving and loved wife.

“My mind jumps up and down like a yo-yo and I can’t accept the fact she has gone.We cannot do much, but we can help Giedrius at least financially to overcome all this... Every little is a help.”