Police appeal after man approaches girls in Littlehampton park

Police have appealed for information after a man approached two girls in a Littlehampton Park.

A spokesman said at around 3.30pm on Thursday (August 9) the man approached and spoke to the girls, aged between nine and 13, in Southfields Park in Southfields Road.

While he did not make physical contact, police said ‘his demeanour alarmed the girls’, who ran off and told their parents.

The spokesman described the man as white, in his 20s, with ‘smoker’s’ teeth and a dropped lip on one side.

He was wearing a black top, black bomber-style jacket, white jeans, black trainers and was carrying a grey Nike rucksack, police said.

While the man’s intentions are not clear, it is being treated as suspicious and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in the area at the time or who recognise his description.

Anyone with information can report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 759 of 10/08.