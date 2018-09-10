Plumber must pay £1,000 for raging at couple after ‘near-miss’ outside Worthing shops

A Worthing plumber who raged at a young couple and made their baby cry after a near-miss with his van must pay more than £1,000.

Paul Good shouted and swore in a fit of anger after he nearly drove into a mum while she was out shopping in February this year, a court heard.

Paul Good appeared at Worthing Magistrates' Court today for sentencing

Good, 33, from Belsize Road in Worthing, admitted threatening behaviour as well as criminal damage when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court last month.

At a previous hearing, prosecutor David Reader told the court: “On Sunday, February 4, (the husband) drove his wife and young child to the Goring Road shops.

“His wife got out of the vehicle to cross the road and had to jump back.”

Good’s van was driving ‘at speed’, Mr Reader told the court, and almost hit her.

What followed was an angry outburst from Good after the husband confronted him after the ‘near miss’, he said.

Today parts of the husband’s evidence were read out by prosecutor Gaynor Byng.

The court heard: “He got right up into my face and started pointing at me being loud and abusive.

“He then said that he wanted to sort me out. He indicated that he wanted to fight me.

“I was a bit scared. All I wanted to do was go back to my car and forget the whole thing.”

After they shook hands and he thought it was over, the husband walked back to his car to join his wife and newborn child and started to drive off.

However, the court heard how Good, came after him and smashed the car’s headlight housing.

“My wife started screaming and my child in the back started to cry,” the husband said.

Eventually Good got in his van and drove off.

Good has since qualified as a plumber, the court heard.

He declined legal representation at court, was ordered to pay £1072.58, including £637.58 of compensation for the damage to the car.

He was also ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.