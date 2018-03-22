Murder investigation launched after Littlehampton fight

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly died following a fight in Littlehampton.

Officers were called to a flat St Augustine Road at 3.15pm on Wednesday where they found a man unconscious.

The 42-year-old man was rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in the air ambulance.

However police have announced that he sadly died earlier this evening.

A murder investigation is now underway.

Two men aged 52 and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this time.

“The three men were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the fight.

“If anyone has any information that could help the investigation they should contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Oulton.”