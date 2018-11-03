Man stabbed with bottle on Worthing seafront in fight with 'armed men'

Police broke up a large fight on Worthing seafront last night in which a man was wielding a knife and another was allegedly stabbed with a bottle.

A Sussex Police spokesman said they received a large number of 999 calls just before 10pm last night from neighbours and bystanders reporting a fight between eight to ten men in their early twenties on Marine Parade in Worthing, near to the Marine View guest house.

Bottles were being thrown, and there was suggestion from callers that one or more of the men may have been weilding large knives, the spokesman said.

Within minutes, police officers arrived in numbers at the scene to disband the fight.

One man wielding a knife was making threats, but he did not use it to stab anyone, the spokesman said.

However, one man was injured after being stabbed with a bottle. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

As there was blood on the floor due to the stabbing, a cordon was put up to preserve the forensic evidence while specialist officers arrived to take samples.

The police log of the incident was closed at around 1am. According to an eyewitness, the cordon remained in place until around 4am.

According to the spokesman, no-one was arrested last night in relation to the incident but evidence was being collected to identify a suspect. It is possible an arrest could have been made this morning, the police spokesman said.