Man robbed and threatened with gun in Littlehampton

Police said at around 7.30pm on Sunday, November 21 the victim parked in Rosemead, where he had arranged to meet a man who wanted to buy the mobile phone he listed online.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The suspect got into the victim’s car and demanded the phone. He then pulled out what was described as a gun from his pocket.

“He pointed it at the victim and said ‘this is your payment’.

“The suspect then took the phone that was for sale – and the victim’s other phone – and ran from the car towards Horsham Road.”

Police said the suspect is described as white, aged 30-35, around 6’ tall, of slim build with a dark brown beard and moustache.

The suspect was wearing a brown or green rain jacket with the hood up, according to police.