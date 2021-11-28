Man robbed and threatened with gun in Littlehampton
A man was robbed and threatened with a gun in Littlehampton after listing a phone for sale online.
Police said at around 7.30pm on Sunday, November 21 the victim parked in Rosemead, where he had arranged to meet a man who wanted to buy the mobile phone he listed online.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The suspect got into the victim’s car and demanded the phone. He then pulled out what was described as a gun from his pocket.
“He pointed it at the victim and said ‘this is your payment’.
“The suspect then took the phone that was for sale – and the victim’s other phone – and ran from the car towards Horsham Road.”
Police said the suspect is described as white, aged 30-35, around 6’ tall, of slim build with a dark brown beard and moustache.
The suspect was wearing a brown or green rain jacket with the hood up, according to police.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1198 of 21/11.