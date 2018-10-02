Man on Worthing pier ‘chases and tries to grab’ girls, aged 13

Police are trying to identify a man who approached two teenage girls on Worthing pier before chasing them and trying to grab one of them.

The two 13-year-old girls from Rustington were sitting eating some lunch on the east side of the pier by the theatre at about 1pm on Sunday (September 16) when they were approached by a man who started talking to them, police said.

They did not know him and went to leave, but he chased after them for a short distance and tried to grab one of them before two members of the public stopped to help and the man made off, confirmed police.

PC Caroline Bond of Worthing Investigations said; “The girls were not hurt but were upset by the experience.

“His motive is not clear at present, but we want to trace this man

“He is described as white but with tanned skin, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, of medium height, with a shaved head, and wearing dark clothing.

“He was hunched over and had some teeth missing.

“If you know who he is, or if you have any other information please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 670 of 16/09.”

