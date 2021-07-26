Man arrested after throwing brick at girlfriend’s window, say police
A drunk male was arrested after throwing a brick at his girlfriend’s window in Haywards Heath on Friday, (July 23), said Mid Sussex Police.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:33 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:39 am
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at 6am.
He said: “A drunk male decided to try and wake his girlfriend up by throwing something at her window...the issue being it was a brick.”
Inspector Taylor added that the male then ‘staggered off, shouting things which woke up some of the neighbours, and ended up getting arrested for criminal damage.”