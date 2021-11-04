Man, 65, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after second man, also 65, suffers stab wounds in Rustington

A 65-year-old local man sustained chest and back wounds following the incident in Elm Place around 3.37pm on Tuesday 2 November, police said. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman added: “A second man, also aged 65 and from Rustington, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this stage.”

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pauline Lane, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident involving two men known to each other, and I’d like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

Sussex Police

“We’re urging anyone who saw what happened, or captured anything on dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, to come forward.

“In the meantime, the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”