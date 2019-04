A large police presence has been reported in a Worthing road.

Pictures from Littlehampton Road from this afternoon show at least four police vehicles parked next to the North Star pub.

Strong police presence in Littlehampton Road, Worthing SUS-190304-170006001

Officers can be seen standing along the road, monitoring traffic – at least 10 were reported to be in attendance.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the operation was a ‘speed enforcement check’.

Strong police presence in Littlehampton Road, Worthing SUS-190304-165930001

Strong police presence in Littlehampton Road, Worthing SUS-190304-165942001

Strong police presence in Littlehampton Road, Worthing SUS-190304-165918001