Large police response as man injures groin in Littlehampton alley

There has been a large police response today after a man injured his groin in a Littlehampton alley.

According to Sussex Police, emergency services were called to New Road, Littlehampton, to a report of man having suffered an injury to his groin.

Pier Road in Littlehampton has been closed off

A man in his 40s was flown to the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton by the air ambulance to be treated. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening and is not believed to be an assault, police said.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with his injury, police added.

At around 11.30am today, images taken by an eyewitness showed police cars blocking off the north end of Pier Road, near the Lidl supermarket and New Road. The Sussex Police dog unit vehicle and an ambulance was also there.

A cordon has since been set up down an alleyway next to Pier Road, with police officers guarding it. Images show a large blood stain on the ground.

According to the eyewitness, there was 'lots of police tape' and paramedics at the scene, along with four police cars.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.