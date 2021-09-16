Sussex Police said Richard Bright, 49, of Marlborough Road, Lancing, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on September 3, having admitted raping the woman at an address in Worthing in October, 2018. He will serve the first seven years in prison and the remaining two years will be spent on extended licence supervision, police added.

He also remains a registered sex offender for life, and was given a renewed Sexual Harm Prevention Order to run until further court order, severely restricting his contact with women and girls, police said.

Sussex Police said that in March, 2014, Bright, in his previous name of Clive Frost and then living in Horsham, had been given a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to offences of sexual assault against a girl.

Detective Constable Lauren Ifould, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Bright met his second victim through a dating website while on licence.

“This was further very serious offending by Bright and it is good that justice has now been done in this case.”