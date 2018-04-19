Lady Colin Campbell walks free from court as speeding charge dropped

I’m a Celebrity star Lady Colin Campbell walked free from court after prosecutors dropped a speeding charge against her.

Lady Georgia Arianna Colin Campbell, 68, was found guilty last year of causing a three-car pile-up after pulling out into a dual carriageway near her home at Castle Goring, West Sussex.

Lady Colin Campbell arrives Worthing Magistrates' Court. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Magistrates in Worthing heard yesterday that prosecutors had dropped another speeding charge.

The former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant had been accused of breaking a 30mph speed limit on the A24 in the town in July last year.

Following a review of her case the day before a two hour trial was scheduled to take place, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges against her.

A relieved Lady Colin Campbell explained she told Sussex Police she was not the one driving her Audi A6 when a speed camera flashed it breaking the speed limit.

The TV star and author was critical of the authorities for taking her case all the way to court despite a full explanation from her.

“I want to thank the CPS for reviewing this,” she said outside court.

“A lot of this is not about justice, it is about raising revenue,” the outspoken peer said.

“They knew who was driving and they were asked to review it in January.

“The whole thing was highly irregular,” she said.