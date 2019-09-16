HM Courts Service: Results list for September 6 to 10, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 6 to 10, 2019.

Benjamin Smith, 29, of The Finches, Shoreham, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Shoreham on April 9, 2019; and admitting threatening to smash a car window, intending the victim to fear the threat would be carried out in Shoreham on April 9, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs.

Court news

Khoshnaw Ahmad, 20, of Nelson Place, Ashton Rise, Brighton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing a Bluetooth communication device for use in connection with fraud in Worthing on March 7, 2018; and fraud by dishonestly making a false representation to a driving test examiner, implying he held a genuine driving theory test pass in Lancing on May 8, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £800 costs.

Keith Thompson, 56, of Cheviot Close, East Preston, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, before October 21, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Harry Knight, 24, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on July 21, 2019, and failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on August 8, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Clare Allies, 43, of Matilda Way, Devizes, was discharged conditionally for three years after admitting harassment by sending numerous text messages, threatening to burn a caravan, damaging a car and setting fire to a piece of wood in Littlehampton between November 4 and 10, 2018. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Harry Braund, 26, of Helyers Green, Wick, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on July 14, 2019; possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on July 14, 2019; and driving without insurance in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on July 14, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required in Littlehampton on July 14, 2019, and driving without the correct licence in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on July 14, 2019, no separate penalties.

Lewis Buckland, 22, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting causing £2 damage to garden furniture in Littlehampton on May 20, 2019; and sending a text message that was indecent or grossly offensive, intending to cause distress or anxiety in Littlehampton on April 28, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £2 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Terry Charman, 40, of Duke Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement after admitting three charges of drug-driving (28ug/l cocaine, 400ug/l benzoylecgonine and 14ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on March 24, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for four years.

Mikaela Moore, 25, of New Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting harassment by sending numerous messages and making numerous calls, despite being asked not to, including from fake social media accounts after his genuine accounts were blocked, between February 10, 2019, and August 8, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Steven Peel, 40, of Queens Road, Worthing, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8.30pm to 7am, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on December 12, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £750 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jason Bedborough, 46, of Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Worthing on August 23, 2018.

Aine Murphy, 49, of Becket Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for nine months after admitting being drunk and disorderly in South Farm Road, Worthing, on August 24, 2019. She must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs.