HM Courts Service: Results list for March 21 to 27, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 21 to 27, 2019.

Aaron Edmonds, 31, of Manor Parade, Salvington Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault in Worthing on July 11, 2018. He must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.

Andrejs Ozolins, 42, Limbrick Lane, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting selling a counterfeit SpongeBob Square Pants swimming hat in Horsham on February 9, 2017; selling counterfeit Dora the Explorer briefs in Horsham on February 9, 2017; selling a counterfeit Spider-Man bag in Horsham on February 9, 2017; selling counterfeit Minnie Mouse underwear in Horsham on February 9, 2017; selling a counterfeit Tinker Bell swimming hat in Horsham on February 9, 2017; selling counterfeit Spider-Man briefs in Horsham on February 9, 2017; possessing counterfeit Ben goods in Worthing on May 30, 2017; possessing counterfeit Spider-Man goods in Worthing on May 30, 2017; possessing counterfeit Hello Kitty goods in Worthing on May 30, 2017; and possessing counterfeit Cars goods in Worthing on May 30, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £1,250 costs.

Johnathan Mateer, 47, of Robinson Close, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting possessing two wraps of crack-cocaine, a class A drug, in Norfolk Street, Worthing, on March 7, 2019; and possessing one wrap of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Norfolk Street, Worthing, on March 7, 2019.

Dovile Narutyte, 29, of Canterbury Road, Worthing, was fined £69 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on March 6, 2019. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £25 fine for disorderly behaviour while drunk in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on January 15, 2019

Matthew Maule, 33, of Anson Road, Worthing, was fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew, accumulating 18 hours and 6 minutes of time violations. The order was varied to include a new address for the curfew.

Shaun Thomson, 33, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am daily, after admitting stealing food worth £80.29 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on November 27, 2018. He must pay £40 compensation, £45 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Michael Flanagan, 72, of Hadley Avenue, Worthing, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 21, 2019. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ross Kempson, 61, of Manor Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on June 3, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £400 costs.

Steven Cann, 63, of North Court Close, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Henry Avenue, Rustington, on January 4, 2019; and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on March 10, 2019. He was fined £100 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Henry Avenue, Rustington, on January 4, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Kate Fuller, 31, of Greentrees, Cokeham Lane, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Boundstone Lane, Sompting, on March 9, 2019. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Lynda Holder, 20, of Cuckmere Court, The Furlongs, Alfriston, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting jointly stealing items worth £264.85 from Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, Angmering, on November 24, 2018.

Nellie Holder, 52, of The Holt, Hailsham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting jointly stealing items worth £264.85 from Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, Angmering, on November 24, 2018. She also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order for stealing items worth £558.04 from B&Q, Larkfield, on April 3, 2018.

Samuel Measor, 24, of Highdown, Southwick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Old Shoreham Road and Southwick Street, Southwick, on January 23, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for four months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Luke Guy, 25, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was fined £175 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cowper Road, Worthing, on March 9, 2019. He was fined £175 after admitting driving without insurance and fined £120 after admitting failing to co-operate with a drug wipe when required in Worthing on March 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Joanne Quinn, 37, of Ockenden Road, Wick, was fined £192 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Littlehampton Road, Ferring, on February 19, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months. She also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Jordan Kennett, 39, of Hedge End, Barnham, was fined £400 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Barnham on March 8, 2019.

Steven Shevlin, 28, of Gordon Road, Worthing, was fined £107 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 22.03g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 11, 2019. He was fined £53 after admitting possessing diazepam, a class C drug, in Worthing on March 11, 2019.

Freddy Tshikala, 22, of Felix Avenue, Luton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Worthing on February 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Christ Samba, 25, of Harlesden Garden, London, was fined £108 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Ferring on November 20, 2018.

Joshua Stephenson, 24, of HMP Lewes, was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Littlehampton on December 30, 2018. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after being found guilty of assault by beating at The Three Fishes, Worthing, on October 27, 2018. He admitted two further charges of assault by beating in Worthing on October 27, 2018, no separate penalty.

Jasmine Shepherd, 20, of Hayley Road, Lancing, was fined £45 and must pay £24.99 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting stealing a mattress topper worth £24.99 from Poundstretcher, Lancing, on October 16, 2018. She was fined £30 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.