HM Courts Service: Results list for July 12 to 18, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 12 to 18, 2019.

Raitis Olmeisters, 18, of Conbar Avenue, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £150 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on March 29, 2019.

Court news

Matthew Roby, 40, of Firs Avenue, Felpham, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Lancing on February 10, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting drug-driving (67ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Lancing on February 10, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting drug-driving (more than 800 ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Lancing on February 10, 2019. He was fined £600 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Oleg Uvarov, 32, of Madeira Parade, Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Yapton Road, Climping, on April 5, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £750 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was fined £100 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 23, 2019.

Michael Gooding, 26, of Pottersmead, Littlehampton, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a concealed blade with knuckle duster grip in Anchor Springs, Littlehampton, on June 11, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Gary Larratt, 53, of Queens Road, Worthing, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chichester Road, North Bersted, on October 9, 2016. He was fined £115 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chichester Road, North Bersted, on October 18, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Mohamed Shehata, 38, of Causeway Place, The Causeway, Worthing, was fined £146 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Egham on October 9, 2018.

Barrie Wright, 45, of Worthing Road, Rustington, was fined £126 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on the Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes, on November 26, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Catherine Hambrook, 37, of Williams Road, Shoreham, was fined £309 and must pay £32 victim surcharge £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Parklands, Shoreham, on June 30, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shah Rahman, 43, of Guildford Road, Worthing, was fined £280 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Worthing on June 4, 2019. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by commissioning a further a offence during the operational period.

Spencer Vale-Bayliss, 20, of Adur Valley Court, Towers Road, Upper Beeding, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (57ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on January 24, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tyler Crofton, 22, c/o Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £61.06 at Shell, Littlehampton, on March 18, 2018; dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £69.40 at Shell, Littlehampton, on July 25; and dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £70 at Shell, Littlehampton, on September 18, 2018, 2018. He was fined £230 after admitting fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on September 18, 2018, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

Ellie Brown, 26, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of stealing a bank card in Chichester on October 9, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a stolen bank card to withdraw money from cash machines and make online purchases of cash, clothing and other items in Chichester and Littlehampton between October 8 and 11, 2017; and three charges of failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court, on March 27, May 16 and June 3, 2019. She must pay £100 compensation.

Leslie Cottier, 72, of Elm Grove, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after being found guilty of dishonestly failing to promptly notify Worthing Borough Council of a change in circumstances, namely change of address, affecting Housing Benefit between April 10, 2017, and March 19, 2018.