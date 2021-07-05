John Brennan, 63, of Golden Avenue, East Preston, was fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on September 16, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Max Raynsford, 37, of Church View Court, St George’s Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (231ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Ditchling Road, Brighton, on November 24, 2020. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Abigail Cooper, 34, of The Chantrys, Farnham, was fined £135 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (238ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A284 Arundel on August 4, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Garland, 67, of West Avenue, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Pulborough Road, Storrington, on July 17, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lee Foulkes, 50, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £600 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on March 14, 2021.

Craig Payne, 47, of Pier Road, Littlehampton, was given a ten-week prisons sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting causing £4,500 damage to Adur and Worthing Councils’ property in Sompting on October 5, 2020. He was given a ten-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by making contact through Facebook messages between December 21 and 29, 2020. He was given two ten-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting causing £250 damage to a vehicle and destroying a £25 vase in Sompting, on October 5, 2020. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 5, 2020. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Paul Weller, 55, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting being drunk in a public place, breaching a criminal behaviour order, in East Ham Road, Littlehampton, on April 2, 2021. He was given four 26-week prison sentences to run concurrently after admitting three charges of being drunk in a public place in Littlehampton, breaching a criminal behaviour order, on August 4, 2020, April 15, 2021, and May 1, 2021; and breaching a criminal behaviour order in Littlehampton on June 26, 2021.

Timothy Cork, 48, of Thackery Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Portslade in February 2, 2020. He must pay £500 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £220 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Ion Patrana, 33, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, was fined £92 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Kingsway, Hove, on September 29, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.