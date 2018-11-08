Goring gang: Police outline plan to combat teenage vandals

Police have outlined their plans for dealing with a gang of teenagers that are terrorising a Goring neighbourhood.

Residents of streets including The Avenue and Collingwood Road had called for police support after suffering slashed tyres, banging on windows and other acts of intimidating behaviour.

Police officers addressed concerns at a community meeting last night (November 7), which was dramatically gatecrashed by the gang.

Read more about the meeting here: Goring gang: Teenagers dramatically gatecrash community meeting called to discuss reign of terror



Sergeant Craig Burgess of the Worthing Prevention Team spoke at the meeting and has reassured concerned residents that police are doing all they can to put an end to the troubles.

“We are aware of the concerns from residents in regards to criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Castle Ward, Worthing,” he said.

“Patrols have been increased in this area recently and this has seen a reduction in the number of incidents of this type.

“We believe the group involved are aged between 12 and 17 and have been reported to have targeted vulnerable members of the community.

“No-one knows their neighbours like members of the community and we are appealing for people to work with us and get in contact if they witness any anti-social behaviour.

“This advice should also extend to parents or guardians who have a responsibility to know what their children are doing and ensuring they are not causing criminal damage or anti-social behaviour.

“Having attended a community meeting last night (November 7), it has also become apparent that a number of incidents were not being reported to us. It is vital that members of the public get in contact with us to report matters of this nature to ensure our resources are targeting the areas at most risk of harm.

“We are urging everyone to report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/ or by calling 101.”

Read more about the gang’s reign of terror here: Worthing residents ‘living in fear’ after gang’s 18 month reign of terror