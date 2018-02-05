Girl ‘grabbed at’ in recreation ground assault

Police are investigating reports that a teenage girl was assaulted in the Woodlands Recreation Ground in Rustington.

According to Sussex Police, the teenager was walking along on Thursday, February 1 at 7.30pm when she was ‘grabbed at by a man’.

The suspect was startled by a dog walker and he ran off in the direction of the nearby social club.

Police described the suspect as in his forties, between 5ft 11in and 6ft, of stocky build and was wearing grey or black jeans, a black raincoat with its hood up and black boots.

Detective Constable Lee Elliott said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this report and are particularly keen to speak to a woman walking a small dog who came onto the recreation ground through the Conbar Avenue entrance at the time of the incident.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area and are asking anyone who has any information or sees anyone acting suspiciously to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting serial 1327 of 01/02.