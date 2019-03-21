Eight men found in lorry and detained in Sussex for entering UK illegally

Eight men found in the back of a lorry have been detained by Sussex Police for allegedly entering the UK illegally.

The men were discovered by officers yesterday evening in Chichester, police confirmed early this morning.

PC Pete May said: "Whatever your thoughts on illegal immigrants they are still human beings so were treated as such!

"Fed, watered and check by ambulance before being taken to custody!"

According to PC May, the men were found in the back of a refrigerated lorry.

A picture from the scene - Tweeted by PC May - was edited by police to obscure the men's faces.