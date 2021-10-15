Aaron Mawson, 42, of Maybridge Square, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £100 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Church Close, Shipley, on June 23, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Willis, of Cumbrian Close, Worthing, was given a two-year stalking protection order after a complaint was made on the basis he had carried out acts associating with stalking, including taking photographs, repeated verbal abuse, abusive phone calls and a high volume of phone calls, text messages and WhatsApp messages.

Sally O’Halloran, 61, of North Road, Lancing, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order, meaning she cannot have an open vessel of alcohol in any public place in Sussex and cannot call the emergency services unless it is a bona fide emergency, following conviction on April 29, 2021, for persistently using a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another in Worthing on March 11, 2021.

Martin Curran, 45, of The Nookery, East Preston, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Durrington on August 29, 2021; and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in East Preston on August 29, 201. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Harrison Jacks, 32, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a conditional discharge for six months and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on September 5, 2021.

George Howes, 23, of Fitzalan Road, Arundel, was fined £115 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Arundel on September 4, 2021. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Amanda Lalonde, 43, of Chatham Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ann Street, Worthing, on September 3, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.