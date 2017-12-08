COUNTY NEWS: Woman woke up in field after being raped on night out

Police are seeking witnesses after a Horsham woman reported being raped following a night out with friends in Crawley.

Police said the victim, who was under 21, woke up in a field in unknown surroundings during the early hours of Saturday, December 2 and ran to nearby properties in a distressed state, banging on doors and screaming but getting no response.

She was eventually offered a lift by a motorist who stopped at a filling station before driving her home.

The woman had gone out on Friday, 1st December and met up with friends at a pub in Crawley, before moving on to a nightclub in the town.

The victim lost her passport and bag, which was later returned to an old address that was written in her passport.

Detective Sergeant Mike Butler, from the safeguarding team, said: “This is an isolated incident and we are still trying to piece together the movements of the woman once she left the nightclub and to establish the exact location where she woke up in a field.

“Anyone who recalls hearing screaming and banging on doors at around 5am on Saturday, or who may have other information, is asked to get in touch. In particular, we’d like to hear from the car driver who offered the victim a lift and from anyone who found the victim’s bag and passport, or finds a pair of discarded knee-length boots in the Crawley area.”

They should contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1169 of 06/12. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.