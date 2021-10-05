Butlin's incident: 'Controlled explosion' as suspicious device found in Bognor Regis

There is a multi-agency response to what has been described as a 'critical incident', according to reports, including the fire service, ambulance service, explosive ordinance disposal and Sussex Police.

High Street in Bognor Regis has been closed following the incident.

Butlin's has been evacuated according to one Twitter user who wrote: "For what it's worth, been kicked out of Butlins due to a bomb threat. Got kicked out by the bomb squad."

Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesman said: “Police have responded to a report of a suspicious device found in the car park of Butlins, Bognor Regis, at about 7.15am on Tuesday October 5.

"Officers are at the scene assisting an evacuation of guests at the hotel as a precautionary measure and a cordon has been put in place.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are also at the scene investigating the device."

A spokesman for bus company Stagecoach said: "Due to a police road closure, we are having to divert the Service 700 and Service 600 between the High Street in Bognor and Hotham Park. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

