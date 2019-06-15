Brighton Pavilion Gardens rape: 23-year-old man arrested by police

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman near Brighton Pavilion.

Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after the incident last Saturday (June 8), when a woman was attacked.

The suspect has been detained in custody and is awaiting interview, said police.

Detectives wished to thank members of the public who came forward with information, police said, following the release of CCTV images this morning.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant information concerning this incident but who have not yet come forward.

"They are asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Cobalt.

"Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, phone 0800 555111."