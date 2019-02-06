Bognor Regis man jailed for knife crime

Lee Matthews, 23, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 16 weeks after being caught carrying a knife in Bognor Regis on Christmas Day.

He must pay £100 compensation after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on December 25, 2018.

The case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 25, 2019.

Magistrates said the offence was serious enough to warrant a jail sentence as Matthews was carrying a knife in public.

He was jailed for six weeks to run consecutively after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on December 25, 2018.

Bognor Regis man sentenced for having large quantities of drugs

Littlehampton 71-year-old fined for drink-driving