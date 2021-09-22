Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses following the attempted theft outside the Wickes store in Broad Piece around 1.45pm on Saturday (September 18).

The victim was approached by a woman 'who asked him to sign a charity document', police said.

When he refused, the woman 'took hold of his arms' and 'tried to convince him to sign the document', police added.

The victim was able to break free and walk away.

The victim was wearing a Rolex watch, and detectives believe the woman was attempting to take it from him.

Police said the woman is described as white, in her 30s with blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was around 5ft 7in in height and of slim build.

DC Jordan Holmes said: "There has been a recent spate of Rolex and high-value watch thefts from various individuals across multiple counties.

"If there is anyone that was in the area and has dash cam footage, or has seen the interaction occur, we would urge them to get in touch with us. Their information could help identify the suspect and be crucial to our investigation."