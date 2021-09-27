Arundel Castle burglary: Suspect released under investigation
Sussex Police have said a 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the Arundel Castle burglary has been released under investigation.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Our searches at all of the sites have now been completed.
“No items from the Arundel Castle burglary have been recovered and enquiries continue.”
The burglary of a collection of valuable items from Arundel Castle happened on Friday, May 21.
Police reported that the collection, valued at more than £1 million, comprised of Mary Queen of Scots Rosary Beads, seven gold/silver-gilt coronation cups (George II, George III, George IV, William IV, George V, George VI and Elizabeth II), Gold Earl Marshal’s baton, Gold and enamel baton, and other miscellaneous items including 10 silver-gilt Apostle Spoons, a silver-gilt casket with hunting and fishing scenes, and a silver-gilt mug.