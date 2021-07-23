Arun District weekly crime round up: July 23

A building site on New Barn Lane, Bognor Regis was broken into and power tools were stolen overnight between July 12 and 13. The police serial number is 0209 13/07/21.

A room in the Butlins Holiday Resort, Bognor Regis was broken into and jewellery was stolen from a safe. The theft took overnight between July 14 and 15. The police serial number is 0421 16/07/21.

Cash was stolen from a vehicle parked on Wessex Avenue, Bognor Regis after it was illegally entered overnight between July 12 and 13. The police serial number is 0227 13/07/21.

A pair of sunglasses was stolen from a car parked on Selsey Avenue after it was illegally entered overnight between July 12 and 13. The police serial number is 0326 13/07/21.

Damage was caused to a fire alarm in Fitzleet House, Bognor Regis, overnight between July 12 and 13. he Police serial number is 0509 17/07/21.

An attempt was made to steal a transit van on an industrial estate on Dominion Way, Rustington between July 13 and 15 after it was broken into and the ignition was tampered with. The police serial number is 0682 16/07/21.

Eggs were thrown at a residential property on Station Road, Rustington, on July 13. The police serial number is 0823 13/07/21.

A number of trees were set on fire on Sea Road, Rustington on July 13. The police serial number is 1472 13/07/21.

A digger was stolen from a building site T the Old Church in Houghton overnight between July 15 and 16. The police serial number is: 0288 16/07/21.

Cash, alongside a pair of shoes, were stolen from a vehicle parked on Saxby Close, Barnham, overnight between July 12 and 13. The police serial number is 0233 13/07/21.

Damage was caused to the wing mirror of a vehicle parked on Horsham Road overnight between July 11 and 12. The police serial number is 0697 13/07/21.

Three cars parked in a car park in Slindon Park, Arundel, had their windows smashed on July 18. Items were stolen from each of the cars. The police serial number is 0729 18/07/21.