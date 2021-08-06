Arun district weekly crime round-up: August 6

Bognor Regis

A vehicle parked in Cherry Close was broken into and a wallet was stolen overnight between July 26 and 27. The police serial number is 0005 28/07/21

On the same night, vape was stolen from a vehicle parked in Stanmore Gardens. The police serial number is 0425 28/07/21.

Police have made an arrest

A vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway in Parklands Avenue overnight between July 29 and 30 The police serial number is 0321 30/07/21.

The rear window to a vehicle parked in Ivy Lane was smashed and a purse stolen overnight between July 29 and 30. The police serial number is 1411 31/07/21.

Damage was caused to street signs at St Thomas Court on July 28. The police serial number is 1386 28/07/21.

Damage was caused to furniture in a business premises in the central buildings on London Road on July 30. The police serial number is 0909 30/07/21.

Graffiti was sprayed onto the wall of a multi-storeyn car park in Bedford Street on July 29. The police serial number is 0526 31/07/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and Surrounding areas

A bush TV was stolen from a residential property in South Terrace, Littlehampton, on July 29. The police serial number is 0908 29/07/21.

Power tools and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle parked in Wendy Ridge, Rustington overnight between July 28 and 29. The police serial number is 0267 29/07/21.

Clothing was stolen from a vehicle parked in Beaumont Park overnight between July 28 and 29. The police serial number is 0456 29/07/21.

A strimmmer was stolen from a vehicle parked in Beaumont Park overnight between July 30 and 31. The police serial number is 0654 29/07/21

A vehicle was entered and searched in The Warren, Ferring overnight between July 30 and 31. The police serial number is 0368 31/07/21.

A road sign was snapped on Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton on July 28, causing damage. The police serial number is 1434 28/07/21.

A fence was knocked down on Elm Grove Road, Littlehampton, on July 28, causing damage. The police serial number is 1620 28/07/21.

Arundel, Barnham and Surrounding areas

Money was stolen from a vehicle parked in Marshall Close, Barnham overnight between July 256 and 26. The police serial number is 0512 26/07/21.