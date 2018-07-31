Acid and zombie knives law will ‘help keep the public safe’

Plans to make it harder to get hold of dangerous acid and weapons will help keep communities safe, the chief of Sussex Police has said.

The new Offensive Weapons Bill aims to make it harder for young people to buy knives and acid online.

Butterfly knives like this one will be covered under the new law SUS-180621-100909001

Chief Constable Giles York said: “National reports of knife crime and acid attacks have understandably been the cause of considerable public concern.

“These crimes have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities, not just in major cities but across the country.

“The measures within the Offensive Weapons Bill are likely to assist us in providing greater protection for the public and communities, broadening our options to tackle serious violence, including the use of those powers to help keep the public safe and feeling safe.”

Also banned under the Offensive Weapons Bill would be possession of flick knives and gravity knives (their sale is already illegal).

When the bill was announced Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is totally wrong that young people are able to get their hands on dangerous weapons such as knives and harmful acids.

“That is why we are making the laws around this even tighter. I saw the great work our front line officers do to keep our communities safe Home Secretary Sajid Javid

“Earlier this week I saw the great work our front line officers do to keep our communities safe – and I am determined to do everything I can to help them keep weapons off our streets.”

The Offensive Weapons Bill recently had its second reading and is making its way through Parliament.