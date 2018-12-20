Crews tackle Worthing house fire

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a fire at a house in Worthing during the early hours of this morning (Thursday, December 20).

Just before 1am, the fire service received a call from a member of the public to say smoke was issuing from a house in Highclere Way, Durrington.

The house has been taped off as a result of the fire

A spokesman for the fire service said two fire engines were sent to the scene where it was established nobody was inside the property.

The spokesman added: "It is a two-storey building and the fire was on the ground floor.

"We have not been told the extent of the damage but I can confirm there were no injuries."

An investigating officer will be returning to the scene later today to investigate the cause of the fire and the extend of the damage, the spokesman confirmed.

Fire crews were sent to the scene shortly before 1am

The spokesman said crews used two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel and a covering jet.

The final appliance left the scene at 2.57am but an eyewitness said a police car remains outside the property.