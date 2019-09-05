Concern after dog found chained up in Angmering in 'a very sorry state'

An officer from Arun District Council has rescued a Labrador which was found in 'a very sorry state' in Angmering.

In a post on its Facebook page, a council spokesman said an officer attended Manor Nurseries in Angmering following a call from a concerned member of the public.

The officer found the dog locked behind a gate and chained up with a padlock, the spokesman said.

The dog had been left with 'no food, water or shelter'.

"He is in a very sorry state and we are concerned what would have happened to him if he hadn’t been seen," the spokesman said.

The dog, who has been named 'Lenny' by the council, is now safe.

The spokesman said: "We would ask that if anyone recognises this dog or has any information that could assist us in identifying the people responsible, please contact dog.wardens@arun.gov.uk."

