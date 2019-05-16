Climping Beach Dog Fun Day supports residents’ campaign to save the beach from erosion

Climping Beach Dog Fun Day proved a great event for all involved, helping to raise awareness of the campaign launched by residents to save the popular beach.

Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, opened the Climping Beach Conservation event on Saturday.

The scurry, where dogs jumped over hay bales, was great entertainment

Committee member Wendy Robinson said: “Mr Gibb gave a small speech, followed was a demonstration of flyball racing by Sussex County Dog Training, which is a exciting relay sport for dogs.

“Competitions included My Dog’s Got Talent and games including a scurry, where the dogs jump over hay bales, were great entertainment for dogs and their owners.

“It was a really fun day for everybody involved and successfully raised awareness and money for this important campaign.”

The group says changing weather patterns and minimal sea defences are putting Climping Beach at risk – and ironically, the fun day had to be postponed in September due to the weather.

The existing beach defences are coming to the end of their natural life and a lack of government funding to replace them means there has been dramatic and accelerated erosion.

The group says all who use the beach were shocked and saddened by the effects of the storms during the winter, which resulted in the complete erosion of the public footpath to Elmer, a breach of the defences and massive overspill of shingle on to adjacent land.

The residents took matters into their own hands last year in a bid to save the beach for the enjoyment of all the various users.

The group was set up to find a permanent and meaningful solution to the problem.

The Environment Agency helps by moving shingle around the beach each year to try to protect the beach but regular visitors feel this is not really solving the problem.

Carol Cashfield, another committee member, said: “Climping Beach’s unspoilt beauty makes it a magnet for the local community in this part of West Sussex. The beach is enjoyed all year round by families, dog walkers, horse riders, wind and kite surfers, bird watchers, picnickers, joggers and walkers alike.

““The existing beach defences are coming to the end of their natural life and a lack of government funding to replace them means there has been dramatic and accelerated erosion. The storms during the winter of 2017 have completely eroded the local public footpath, a breach of the sea defences and overspill of shingle on to adjacent land.

“The community is raising funds to halt this worsening situation and ultimately to find a way to save Climping Beach for the enjoyment of everyone.”