Chichester College pays tribute to Yapton woman

Tributes have been paid to the late Sarah Clayton, 21.

Her body was found at a campsite, off Marine Parade, Seaford at the weekend and a 28-year-old from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police have confirmed.

A Chichester College spokesman said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear this tragic news as Sarah studied at the college some time ago.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Sarah’s family and friends."

