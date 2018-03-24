Charity calendar raises more than £800 for hospice

Money raised by Findon Valley Residents’ Association with its 2018 calendar has been presented to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Maggie Winter, chairman, said: “This was our second calendar we produced, involving our community. We’re really pleased with the efforts of everyone in reaching this great result.

“The FVRA has a long-standing association with Chestnut Tree House that goes back over ten years. By combining what we raised from the 2017/18 calendars with our six Christmas evening events we had in the past, more than £12,000 has been generated for our local children’s hospice.”

Fidon Valley businesses sponsored the production and the photos were chosen from those submitted by residents. Calendars were sold at Findon Valley Post Office, Curtis and Son, and Keen and Betts, and £821.03 was raised.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, the hospice’s community fundraiser for Arun, Worthing and Adur, said: “The calendar is such a brilliant initiative and the continued support of Findon Valley Residents’ Association is vitally important to us, both in terms of increasing awareness of the charity and raising vital funds.”